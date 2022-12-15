Toyota Repurposes The Hilux As An EV Truck For EVERY Market But The US

Sixty years ago, Toyota started manufacturing in Thailand, but things really heated up with the development of the original International Multi-Purpose Vehicle (IMV) in 2002. Not coincidentally, one of the two concepts introduced during the anniversary event is a small pickup called IMV 0. The other one depicts the first battery-electric truck from Toyota.



Toyota is often criticized for its reluctance to go electric, but its CEO Akio Toyoda defends the position by saying the Japanese carmaker listens to customers’ demands. It is a position that Toyoda reiterated during the 60th anniversary of the production start in Thailand. Nevertheless, one of the two concepts that Toyoda introduced in Thailand previews Toyota’s first electric pickup truck, the Hilux BEV. The other one, IMV 0, has a mysterious propulsion system, despite its name suggesting it has zero emissions.



