Toyota Retains Top Clobal Automaker Title For 2021

Agent009 submitted on 1/13/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:01:39 PM

Views : 502 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: mainichi.jp

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Toyota Motor Corp. ranked top in global auto sales in 2021, beating Volkswagen AG of Germany for the second consecutive year amid an easing of the parts supply crunch in Southeast Asia, data showed Wednesday.

Volkswagen said the same day its global sales last year fell 4.5 percent to 8.88 million vehicles, lower than the 9.56 million vehicles sold worldwide by Toyota between January and November 2021.

Toyota's sales include those sold by its group's minivehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co. and truck manufacturer Hino Motors Ltd.



Read Article


Toyota Retains Top Clobal Automaker Title For 2021

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)