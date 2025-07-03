Toyota Reveals $15,000 Electric SUV And Gets 10,000 Orders In First 60 Minutes

China is quickly establishing itself as the global epicenter for affordable electric vehicles, and for good reason. However, most of the budget-friendly EVs have come from homegrown brands that have been able to work around the traditional constraints that have slowed down legacy automakers.
 
But now, even Toyota, a legacy company that’s been criticized for its sluggishness in adopting electric vehicles, is jumping into the fray with a shockingly low starting price in the Chinese market, especially considering its size and features.


