Toyota Reveals 3 GR Yaris Race Cars It Plans To Push Until They Fail

It's not every day that we learn a carmaker or one of its racing arms is developing cars they plan to drive to failure. Yet that's exactly what Toyota's Gazoo Racing (TGR) said when it unveiled no less than three special Yaris cars at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon that kicked off today in Chiba, Japan. For years, TGR has been at the forefront of development for racing versions of Toyota's main cars, and now that the new Yaris with its new automatic transmission is here, it is this model that has caught the attention of the racing crew. For 2024 TGR has some pretty big plans, and that's obvious as soon as you step into the Toyota booth at the Chiba show. The main theme of the display is, no more, no less, "Car-making at Nurburgring," and that immediately makes it clear what to expect.



