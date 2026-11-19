Sixty years after Toyota introduced the Corolla to the world, they have finally put a pickup bed behind the world's best-selling nameplate. The new Toyota Corolla Deck is a unibody pickup based on the Corolla Cross, with production taking place in Brazil.

Now for the catch that might frustrate North American buyers. While Toyota is considering developing a rival to the Ford Maverick, this might not be the pictured model. Earlier this year, Toyota Motor North America CEO Tetsuo Ogawa pointed toward the larger RAV4 as the more likely foundation for a future US-market compact pickup offering. He also added that such a project takes time, meaning we won't see it in North American dealerships anytime soon.