Toyota Reveals It's 2026 Le Mans Hypercar

Toyota has taken the covers off the updated version of the Le Mans Hypercar that will contest the 2026 World Endurance Championship.

Christened the Toyota TR010 Hybrid, the V6 twin-turbo-powered car marks the next iteration of the GR010 Hybrid that has been in service since the inception of the

This is only the third time Toyota has introduced a major update to its LMH prototype after previous revisions early in its lifecycle in 2022 and ‘23, which included the switch to narrower front and wider rear tyres and other changes to make the car more driveable.