Toyota Reveals Jumbo Sized Highlander EV For The American Market

Toyota has revealed a new jumbo-sized Highlander BEV, an all-electric seven-seat SUV designed specifically for the American market. Despite its potential global appeal, though, the Highlander won't initially be available outside of North America, instead serving an EV marketplace that's cooling at a rapid rate. Due to its colossal size, the new Highlander BEV shares lots under the skin with Toyota's larger petrol and hybrid models, rather than sharing a more specialised EV-first platform as found under the bZ4X. However, the TNGA-K platform it sits on still supports front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive layouts, and two different battery options. The entry-level front-drive version is hooked up to a 77kWh battery pack that's capable of providing up to 287 miles on the US's EPA range test, which is more sceptical than the European WLTP rating. Power and torque are rated at 221bhp and 268Nm, which isn't much considering the vehicle's vast size.



