Toyota Reveals No Less Than 4 Yaris RZ Performance Concepts

After a rather dismal start of the automotive year – we lost the man, the legend, the star (Ken Block) and I am more than less impressed by the carmaker presence at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, things are showing big signs of improvement, halfway around the world. So, let us travel to Japan for the 2023 editions of Tokyo Auto Salon and the Tokyo Outdoor Show.



Toyota was certainly not going to let the cool occasion slip and came prepared with a massive roster of introductions. And they had all hands on deck, from a bundle of adventurous concepts (RX Outdoor, ROV Concept 2, GX Outdoor, and Crown Outdoor) to GR parts and accessories, and from AE86 sports cars living the H2 or BEV sustainable lifestyle to declaring their undying love for the WRC in general and rally motorsport in particular.



The latter was achieved through no less than five different versions of the GR Yaris supermini hot hatchback. Those would be the GR Yaris GR4 Rally with gravel specifications, the GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid, the GR Yaris Rally2 Concept, as well as the GR Yaris RZ ‘High-performance Sébastien Ogier Edition Concept,’ and GR Yaris RZ ‘High-performance Kalle Rovanperä Edition Concept.’





