Toyota Reveals One Off 4 Door Crown Convertible - Should It Make It To Production?

Toyota may not have any convertible models in its global lineup at the moment, but this didn’t stop them from revealing two open-air vehicles within a couple of weeks.



After the Toyota Century SUV Convertible that was created as a parade vehicle for Sumo wrestling champions, the automaker revealed another one-off convertible in Japan, this time based on the Crown Crossover.



The Crown Convertible made its first appearance in an official video by Toyota Times. The lower part of the bodywork is carried over from the original Crown Crossover, but the roof and pillars have been chopped off. The resulting convertible retains four doors, akin to the donor car, but with frameless doors in this configuration. The rear deck has undergone a redesign, featuring a custom black trim piece to compensate for the absence of the rear glass.





Read Article