Toyota Revives The C-HR As A Compact EV SUV

Toyota has been on a wild tear this month, revealing updated vehicles right and left, but its latest announcement might be the most significant. Coming later this year, the 2026 Toyota C-HR heralds the return of a once-popular nameplate to US showrooms, although the latest iteration of the subcompact crossover is different from its forebear. Now available solely with electric power, the new C-HR – which was already revealed for a global market – is a sporty, stylish EV that'll give Toyota shoppers a slightly more characterful choice than the recently updated bZ. The last Toyota C-HR was a bit of an odd one, with vaguely frog-like proportions and massive headlights that swept back almost the entirety of the front fender – the design had lots of personality, but it drew mixed reactions.



