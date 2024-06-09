Toyota SLASHES 2026 EV Production Plans By One Third As Reality Sets In About EV Adoption

Japan's Toyota Motor, opens new tab has slashed its electric vehicle production plans for 2026 by a third, the Nikkei business daily reported, becoming the latest automaker to roll back electric car plans as EV sales momentum wanes.

The world's biggest automaker now plans to build 1 million EVs in 2026, compared with the company's earlier announced sales target of 1.5 million, it said.



Toyota said in a statement there was no change to its intention to produce 1.5 million EVs per year by 2026 and 3.5 million by 2030. It said, however, that the figures were not targets but benchmarks for shareholders.