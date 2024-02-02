Toyota Sales Chief Says EV Strategy Will Be Driven By Customers And Dealers NOT Regulators

Early events Thursday ahead of the NADA Show 2024 tackled topics such as EV adoption, retaining dealership employees, and outlooks for the year.



At the Automotive News Retail Forum, Toyota North America sales chief Jack Hollis said the automaker’s EV strategy will be guided by customers, not regulators.



General Motors President Mark Reuss, speaking at the J.D. Power Auto Summit, said the company is committed to self-driving technology despite trouble at its Cruise business. Comedian Jay Leno brought some levity to the event and shared his optimism for the auto industry.





Read Article