Toyota Sales Chief Says EV Strategy Will Be Driven By Customers And Dealers NOT Regulators

Agent009 submitted on 2/2/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:38:48 AM

Views : 80 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Early events Thursday ahead of the NADA Show 2024 tackled topics such as EV adoption, retaining dealership employees, and outlooks for the year.

At the Automotive News Retail Forum, Toyota North America sales chief Jack Hollis said the automaker’s EV strategy will be guided by customers, not regulators.

General Motors President Mark Reuss, speaking at the J.D. Power Auto Summit, said the company is committed to self-driving technology despite trouble at its Cruise business. Comedian Jay Leno brought some levity to the event and shared his optimism for the auto industry.


Read Article


Toyota Sales Chief Says EV Strategy Will Be Driven By Customers And Dealers NOT Regulators

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)