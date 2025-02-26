Toyota Says ICE Power Sports Cars And Manual Transmissions Will Be Around For A Long Time

Who knew Toyota would be the savior of performance cars? Beyond the GR Yaris, GR86, and the GR Supra, Gazoo Racing has been dropping hints about bringing back iconic nameplates. Chief Technology Officer Hiroki Nakajima confirmed a new Celica last November. We might also get an MR2 since the name appeared in an episode of Toyota's Grip anime series. Now, an executive from the company's Australian branch says fun cars are not going anywhere. Speaking with Carsales magazine, Toyota Australia's Vice President for Sales and Marketing pledged that "combustion engines and manual transmissions will be around for a long, long time." Sean Hanley added that even with the shift toward electrification, the biggest car marker for the fifth consecutive year knows enthusiasts still prefer the "snap, crackle, and pop" only an ICE can deliver.



