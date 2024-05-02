Toyota Says It Isn't Anti EV, It Is Just Being Realistic In The World Of Hype

Agent009 submitted on 2/5/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:09:23 AM

Views : 498 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Toyota has become a far different company than the carmaker that hired Tesla to supply batteries for its all-electric RAV4 in 2012. Over the past years, Toyota has shared its doubts about a full transition to all-electric vehicles. The company has also been accused of lobbying against pro-EV legislation. Toyota Australia’s VP of Sales and Marketing Sean Hanley, however, has argued that the Japanese automaker is not an anti-electric vehicle at all.

Toyota has maintained that it is following a multi-pathway strategy that involves releasing battery electric vehicles, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles alongside conventional combustion-powered cars. This is despite other automakers fully committing to an all-electric future. In a comment to CarsGuide Australia, Hanley noted that Toyota wants to be part of the EV transition.


Read Article


Toyota Says It Isn't Anti EV, It Is Just Being Realistic In The World Of Hype

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)