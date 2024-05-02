Toyota Says It Isn't Anti EV, It Is Just Being Realistic In The World Of Hype

Toyota has become a far different company than the carmaker that hired Tesla to supply batteries for its all-electric RAV4 in 2012. Over the past years, Toyota has shared its doubts about a full transition to all-electric vehicles. The company has also been accused of lobbying against pro-EV legislation. Toyota Australia’s VP of Sales and Marketing Sean Hanley, however, has argued that the Japanese automaker is not an anti-electric vehicle at all.



Toyota has maintained that it is following a multi-pathway strategy that involves releasing battery electric vehicles, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles alongside conventional combustion-powered cars. This is despite other automakers fully committing to an all-electric future. In a comment to CarsGuide Australia, Hanley noted that Toyota wants to be part of the EV transition.





