Toyota Says It Will Build A Real GR RAV4 If There Is Demand

The sixth-generation RAV4 already has its hottest version ever in the GR Sport, but Toyota’s chief engineer for the SUV is leaving the door open for something even spicier. Whether it walks through depends entirely on whether enough people raise their hands.

The GR Sport’s plug-in hybrid setup pairs a 2.5-liter four with dual electric motors for a combined 324 hp in U.S. trim, which is more than a GR Corolla makes from its turbocharged three-cylinder. A different powertrain, though, could push the SUV’s performance further still.