Toyota Says Scandal Has Shaken It To It's Core - Daihatsu Plant Closed Until At Least February

Daihatsu, the Japanese automaker owned by Toyota, has halted domestic production after admitting it forged the results of safety tests for its vehicles for more than 30 years.



The brand, best known for manufacturing small passenger cars, has stopped output at all four of its Japanese factories as of Tuesday, including one at its headquarters in Osaka, a spokesperson told CNN.



The shutdown will last through at least the end of January, affecting roughly 9,000 employees who work in domestic production, according to the representative.









