Toyota Sees A Future Where EVs That It Doesn't Have Could Save The Power Grid

Blame AI data centers, or an outdated power grid, or extreme temperatures, or all of the above. However, one thing is clear as we head into 2026: the United States is on track for unprecedented electricity demand. That might sound like an argument against electric vehicles. After all, why unleash an entire fleet of cars on this country that could further drain our already shaky electric grid? But that's only because most people don't know about bidirectional charging: an EV's ability to charge other devices using its battery, or power entire homes, or even put energy back into the grid.



