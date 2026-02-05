Toyota Sees Little Reason To Pursue The Compact Truck Segment

Oh no, there’s bad news for those waiting for a compact Toyota truck to arrive. The automaker doesn’t think there’s enough demand in the segment to bother with building one right now. Basically, it’s letting the Ford Maverick rule unopposed for now.

Sorry to ruin your compact Toyota truck dreams. It’s time to forget about the rumors of a new Toyota Stout coming to battle the insanely popular Ford Maverick.

Toyota COO Mark Templin tells drivers to ‘be patient’. The automaker will build compact trucks when it makes more sense for the market. At the moment, hitting a price point between $25,000 to $30,000 would be difficult.