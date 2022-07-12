Toyota Sees No Reason To Stop Making ICE Vehicles

A Toyota official has suggested that ICE-powered GR sports cars will stick around for quite some time, reports Autocar.

"Electrification, in general terms, can come, and we have to go as far as we have to go when we wouldn't be allowed anymore to stay with ICE," said Andrea Carlucci, Director Of Marketing And Product Development at Toyota Motor Europe

Carlucci addressed journalists at the Kenshiki forum in Belgium, adding that the company won't abandon ICE technology. "What I want to say is that we have a full commitment to continue developing, and of course, the solution cannot just be BEV," he added.