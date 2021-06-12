Toyota Selects North Carolina For New $1.2 Billion Battery Factory

Toyota is planning to build a battery factory to support electric vehicle production in North Carolina

The Wall Street Journal revealed that the Japanese automaker is planning to build a large battery factory near Greensboro, NC:

“Toyota Motor Corp. is set to invest $1.25 billion and create 1,750 jobs with a new electric-vehicle battery plant in rural North Carolina, according to a public incentives deal approved Monday.”

A filing for public subsidy shows that the government approved a $435 million package for the project.



