Toyota Sells Out Of UK 2025 RAV4 Hybrid Allocation In Only 17 Days Despite Looming ICE Ban

The Toyota RAV4 will be available exclusively as a plug-in hybrid in the UK for the foreseeable future, as every new ‘self-charging’ RAV4 Hybrid set to come here in 2025 has already been snapped up.

A spokesperson for Toyota told Auto Express: “Demand has been such for the RAV4 Hybrid that we’ve already allocated this year’s supply. Demand is far stronger for RAV4 PHEV, however, and sales of the plug-in variant will continue, in line with this demand.”

Admittedly, the UK’s allocation of RAV4 Hybrids is smaller than that for the PHEV, which may surprise you, until you learn that last year Toyota sold nearly six times as many plug-in hybrid RAV4s as it did full-hybrid models.