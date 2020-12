A new report suggests that Toyota is going to unveil an electric car with a new solid-state battery that enables 10-minute fast-charging capacity next year



Toyota started working on solid-state batteries back in 2017 with plans to commercialize the batteries inside electric vehicles in the early 2020s.

Now, Nikkei Asia is out with a new report about Toyota’s plans to unveil a car powered by the next-generation battery as soon as next year: