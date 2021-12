Toyota Motor Europe (TME) has outlined its path towards a 100% reduction of vehicle CO 2 emissions in Western Europe, which is responsible for the majority of the Toyota's new car sales in Europe



The Japanese company intends to increase the share of zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) out of new sales to at least 50% by 2030, and achieve 100% by 2035. And that is "assuming that sufficient electric charging and hydrogen refueling infrastructures are in place by then..."



