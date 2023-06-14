Toyota Shareholders Reel In Climate Activists And Vote to Support Board

Toyota shareholders rejected a resolution urging greater disclosure of its climate lobbying on Wednesday, voting down the first investor proposal to come before the automaker's annual general meeting in almost two decades.

Investors also backed all 10 members of the board, including Chairman Akio Toyoda, despite concerns about board independence raised by prominent U.S. proxy advisers. The breakdowns of both votes won't be released until Thursday.

The climate resolution was submitted by Danish pension fund AkademikerPension and two other European asset managers and sought to make Toyota release more details about its lobbying activities related to climate change.