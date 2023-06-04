Toyota Shocked To Learn It Has To COPY Tesla To Survive

In late February, reports emerged stating that Japanese carmaker Toyota had conducted a teardown of the Tesla Model Y, one of the electric vehicle maker’s best-selling cars. The veteran automaker was reportedly quite shocked at the Model Y, with one executive stating that the all-electric crossover was a “work of art.”

This was partly due to Tesla’s constant innovations that have been implemented with the Model Y. The vehicle, after all, may look understated and unassuming on the surface, but underneath the hood, the Model Y is a tour-de-force of technology and disruptive manufacturing processes.

Citing four people reportedly familiar with the matter, Reuters recently noted that Toyota is planning a factory overhaul as part of its efforts to develop a new, dedicated platform for EVs. The publication’s sources also noted that Toyota recognizes that it needs to match Tesla’s design and manufacturing innovations if it wants to drive down production costs and develop a high-margin electric vehicle business.