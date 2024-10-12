Toyota Shocks The Market With Minuscule Price Increase For The All New 2025 4Runner Base Model

Agent009 submitted on 12/10/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:48:40 PM

Views : 488 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

At long last, one of the final pieces of the 2025 model year puzzle for Toyota's American lineup comes into its rightful place - the 2025 Toyota 4Runner's MSRPs are in, and the good news joins them.
 
If you look at Toyota's online portal for the United States, you'll notice that very few models still reside in the 2024 model year configuration – Prius, Mirai, Tacoma, Venza, or bZ4X. The rest of the pack is proudly displaying the 2025 model year credentials. Also, there was just one 'upcoming vehicle' left in the dedicated tab – the all-new N380 sixth-generation 2025 Toyota 4Runner.
 
Well, the mid-size off-road SUV is just about ready to move alongside the other crossovers and SUVs to bump the fifth-generation 2024 Toyota 4Runner predecessor to the retirement garage. However, there was one important step before the Japanese automaker sent the new off-road SUV to nationwide dealerships – customers were eager to know the starting MSRP.


Read Article


Toyota Shocks The Market With Minuscule Price Increase For The All New 2025 4Runner Base Model

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)