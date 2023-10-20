Toyota Shows A RENDER Of Their Upcoming ELECTRIC Land Cruiser. WILL ANYONE CARE By The Time It's Here?

The upcoming 2023 Japan Mobility Show will unveil a battery electric SUV in the metal.



Toyota's Land Cruiser, a nameplate with a storied history, is making the leap into the electric era with the introduction of the Land Cruiser Se concept. This innovative concept vehicle is set to make its first appearance at this year's Japan Mobility Show, showcasing a production-ready design that offers a glimpse into Toyota's electric future. While specific details remain scarce, we do have enough information to paint a preliminary picture of what to anticipate.



The Land Cruiser SE boasts greater dimensions compared to the US-spec Land Cruiser. Apart from the extended wheelbase, the BEV version features a 9-inch longer body and a slight increase in width by 0.3 inches. In contrast, the conventionally powered LC stands 6.1 inches taller than the BEV Concept.



The Land Cruiser Se concept is a three-row Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) capable of accommodating up to seven passengers. This spacious seating capacity is facilitated by its extended 120-inch wheelbase, which surpasses that of the retro-styled Land Cruiser introduced earlier this year.















This disparity arises from the BEV Concept's adoption of a monocoque body, a departure from the Land Cruiser's traditional ladder-frame structure. This shift might raise concerns among off-road enthusiasts accustomed to the robust body-on-frame SUV image of the Land Cruiser. Nevertheless, Toyota reassures that the new unibody construction is designed to provide "highly responsive handling and confidence when traversing challenging terrain."



Toyota also emphasizes the high-torque driving performance of the BEV, a claim supported by its electric powertrain.





