Toyota Shows Off Sensational Camry GT-S Concept Ahead Of SEMA

The Toyota Camry has traditionally been a very boring sedan. It was always the safe choice for anyone looking for space, efficiency, and perhaps most importantly, dependability. Fun it was not. However, with recent generations, especially as more and more rivals exited the space, Toyota has dialed up the fun factor of the Camry, including offering lightly tuned versions developed by its TRD performance sub-brand. At this year's SEMA Show, due to get underway in Las Vegas in early November, Toyota will show a concept that may just preview its hottest Camry variant yet. It's called the Camry GT-S Concept, and according to Toyota, it is a study of a performance and style package for the latest ninth-generation Camry.



