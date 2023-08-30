Toyota Shutdown Blamed On Failed System Update

According to sources familiar with the matter, a malfunction that resulted in the shutdown of all Toyota Motor Corp plants in Japan on Tuesday happened while the automaker’s parts ordering system was being updated. The world’s leading automaker has not disclosed the specific cause of the shutdown, and a company spokesperson on Wednesday could not confirm if the glitch occurred during a system update. Toyota, which resumed operations at its Japanese assembly plants on Wednesday, has been experiencing a recovery in production this year. The entire day’s shutdown at its domestic plants could translate to $356 million in lost revenue, based on output data and financial reporting by Reuters.



