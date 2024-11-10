Toyota Signs Deal With Haas F1 Team - Rules Out Full Return To Series

Toyota’s motorsport division has agreed a wide-ranging technical partnership with the Haas Formula 1 team – but it insists the deal isn’t a precursor to a full-scale return to grand prix racing.

The Japanese manufacturer has secured a deal with the American F1 squad that is intended to help develop young Japanese drivers and Toyota Gazoo Racing engineers and mechanics by allowing them to work with Haas.

As part of the deal, Toyota Gazoo Racing logos will appear on Haas’s two F1 cars, but Toyota has insisted there are no plans to return to the sport as an engine supplier. Gazoo Racing president Tomoya Takahashi said: “Some might jump to the conclusion ‘Toyota is back in F1’, but that’s not the case.”