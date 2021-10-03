Toyota Slashes 2021 Mirai Fuel Cell Vehicle Offer By $20,000

How often do you see a new model on the market that is significantly more refined than its predecessor and rides on a chassis borrowed from a premium sedan, but at the same time has a lower starting price? Well, we guess that doesn’t happen a lot. The Toyota Mirai may be a rare breed but it is exactly that - brand new for 2021 and using a chassis derived from the Lexus LS. Even the default price of the 2021 Mirai is $9,050 lower than on the previous model but now, the automaker has announced a very generous incentive for potential buyers. You can save up to $20,000, though the offer has some restrictions.



