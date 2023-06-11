Toyota Slashes EV Sales Forecast By Almost 40%

This year has been quite a fruitful one for Toyota with sales and profits climbing through the first eight months of the year. However, this doesn’t include the company’s EV sales, as it has significantly reduced its sales expectations for battery-electric vehicles.



In a previous forecast for the fiscal year running between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, Toyota said it was aiming to sell 202,000 battery electric vehicles, 137,000 plug-in hybrids, and 3,497,000 traditional hybrids. In its most recent forecast, Toyota expects to sell 123,000 BEVs for the financial year, representing a 39.1% decrease but still significantly more than the 38,000 it sold during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Toyota has also cut its sales forecast of hydrogen fuel-cell EVs from 8,000 units, down to 5,000 units.





Read Article