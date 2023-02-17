Toyota Slashes bZ4X Prices In China To Reduce Inventory Glut After Recall

Toyota bZ4X is not convincing any more customers in China than it did in other markets. The Japanese carmaker is trying to boost sales of the fledgling EV by offering a hefty discount. The bZ4X is now $4,300 more affordable in China, thanks to a 15% discount applied to its original price.



Toyota was one of the legacy carmakers that was supposed to take Tesla by storm with better-quality EVs. If it ever planned to achieve this, the Japanese carmaker surely failed monumentally. Its first EV model, the bZ4X, promised to do many things right, but instead, it proved an embarrassment. Toyota had to recall it because the wheels would fall off, and it took four months to figure out how to make them stick. At some point, Toyota offered to repurchase the cars of the affected owners, which was unprecedented.



Read Article