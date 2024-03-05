Toyota Still Committed To Hydrogen Powered Vehicles Despite Recent Set Backs

Toyota has taken a unique approach to alternative fuels. Many automakers are rushing to ditch gas vehicles and focus on EVs. Toyota is keeping a mix of options in its lineup with gas, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, electric, and even hydrogen vehicles. That's a broad offering with the Mirai one of only a few hydrogen fuel cell vehicles sold in the US alongside the Hyundai Nexo. It's also not widely available. Unless you live in California, you can't even buy one, and there are limited options for where you can refuel. It doesn't seem like a good bet, but recent news has Toyota reaffirming its commitment to hydrogen.



Read Article