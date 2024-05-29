Toyota Supra And BMW Z4 Are On The Chopping Block Due To Global SUV Obsession

BMW and Toyota might retire the Z4 and Supra in a couple of years. The two models will reportedly be discontinued, and given the current crossover frenzy, it is possible that new generations won’t replace them.

We have already heard a rumor that BMW's Z4 will drive off into the sunset at the end of its life cycle, and it seems that its fixed-roof sibling from Toyota, the A90 Supra, might follow in its footsteps.

Nothing is official yet, but a report from AutoNews speaks about Magna Steyr cutting 500 jobs from its Austrian facility due to some models having been dropped or in the process of biting the dust. That is where the Z4 and Supra duo come to life, and after the outlet asked Toyota about its sports car's future, they received a rather alarming answer.