Toyota Supra Recalled For Faulty Braking Sofware

BMW has issued another recall for the Toyota Supra. This is according to documents submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, certain BMW and Toyota Supra units have a tendency to lose their braking assist feature due to faulty engine management software.

A total of 50,024 units are affected by the said recall, which includes 13,014 units of Toyota Supra, along with 10,877 units of BMW M340i and M340i xDrive, 4,130 units of X4 M40i, 470 units of 745Le xDrive, 14,006 units of X3 M40i, and 2,151 units of Z4 M40i – all manufactured between certain dates from 2019 to 2021.