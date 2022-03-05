Toyota Supra's New Manaul Transmission Comes Directly From BMW

When we covered the debut of the manual transmission Toyota Supra, we told you to "please save all your BMW jokes until the end of the presentation." You may now make your BMW jokes. The presentation has ended, and the manual transmission from the Toyota Supra is a BMW-derived gearbox built at least in part by the same guys that do BMW's (and many other automaker's) transmissions: ZF.

We're a little wounded by the clever wording in Toyota's initial press materials, which said that the Supra's transmission "has been engineered and tuned specifically for use with the coupe's straight-six engine." Toyota even called it "newly developed." Admittedly, that last part is actually at least partially true.