Toyota Suspends Production Of Six Popular SUV Models

Automakers continue their recovery from the global supply chain havoc caused by the coronavirus, and Toyota, the world's biggest automaker, is not immune. Automotive News has confirmed with the Japanese automaker that it will suspend production for several popular vehicles next month because it's lacking the necessary components to build them. The vehicles affected include the highly popular Toyota RAV4, the aging but still beloved 4Runner, and a sizable list of Lexus models, such as the GX, NX, UX, and ES.



