Toyota Swaps In A 300 HP GR Corolla Powerplant Into An AWD GR86 Concept

SEMA hasn’t even fully kicked off yet and already Toyota has come up with what could be the build of the show. A GR86 decked out in classic WRC Celica livery and fitted with the entire engine and all-wheel drive transmission setup from a GR Corolla hot hatch, it pushes more buttons than a 1940s switchboard operator.
 
Good as this car looks on the surface, and we’ll get to that in a moment, the heart of the project is that powertrain swap. And it can’t have been an easy one because the GR86 is designed around a longitudinally mounted boxer four that drives the rear wheels only and the GR Corolla is a transverse-engined hot hatch that sends power to all four corners.


