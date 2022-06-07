Toyota Tacoma Outsells Every Other MidSized Pickup In The US In First 6 Months

To put that figure into context, Toyota delivered 139,296 units in the first half of last year. As you might’ve guessed by now, the Japanese automaker from Aichi blames the unstable supply of microchips for this downtick.



In second place, General Motors delivered a grand total of 57,851 workhorses. The Chevrolet Colorado accounted for 44,190 units, and the GMC Canyon moved 12,491 units. Nissan ranked third with the Frontier, which sold 43,166 examples, representing an improvement of 63.6 percent over the 26,392 units moved in the first half of ‘21 in the United States.



The final place was extremely close between the Ford Ranger and Jeep Gladiator. More specifically, the Wrangler's sibling accounted for 38,757 trucks, while the Bronco's humbler cousin sold 33,840 units.



