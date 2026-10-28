Toyota Takes A Stab At Making The Crown Signia Look Cool For 2026 SEMA Show

Toyota insists the Crown Signia is a sport utility vehicle in the United States, but let's call it what it really is: a wagon. In Japan, where Toyota sells the same model as the Crown Estate, it doesn't even try to hide its long-roof identity behind SUV marketing. Of course, Estate probably sounds a little too boring for American buyers, who apparently need their family haulers to sound adventurous enough to conquer a mountain, even if their biggest off-road challenge is a Costco parking lot. Whatever you call it, the Crown Signia has wagon proportions, and Toyota's latest one-off finally gives it the muscular look to match. Built by Toyota Motorsports Garage, the GT-S Concept reimagines the otherwise sensible family vehicle as a more aggressive wagon with a meaner look.



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