Toyota Takes A Stab At Making The Crown Signia Look Cool For 2026 SEMA Show

Agent009 submitted on 10/28/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:29:14 PM

Views : 604 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Toyota insists the Crown Signia is a sport utility vehicle in the United States, but let's call it what it really is: a wagon. In Japan, where Toyota sells the same model as the Crown Estate, it doesn't even try to hide its long-roof identity behind SUV marketing. Of course, Estate probably sounds a little too boring for American buyers, who apparently need their family haulers to sound adventurous enough to conquer a mountain, even if their biggest off-road challenge is a Costco parking lot.
 
Whatever you call it, the Crown Signia has wagon proportions, and Toyota's latest one-off finally gives it the muscular look to match. Built by Toyota Motorsports Garage, the GT-S Concept reimagines the otherwise sensible family vehicle as a more aggressive wagon with a meaner look.
 
 


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Toyota Takes A Stab At Making The Crown Signia Look Cool For 2026 SEMA Show

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