Toyota Teases 2022 Tundra Sky Roof Option

It was nearly two months ago when Toyota originally teased the new Tundra and yet the pickup still has the "coming soon" status, even after a massive leak. To ease the wait, yet another preview has been released, this time focusing on the dual-pane panoramic sunroof. A video released on social media initially puts the spotlight on the same feature before then the camera moves to confirm one of the truck's party pieces has been retained. We're talking about the power sliding rear window, which has been around since the first generation on the double cab body style while the access cab had a manual setup. Few vehicles nowadays still offer a moveable rear glass and it's nice to see Toyota is sticking to tradition by offering the dropdown window on the upcoming third-generation truck.







