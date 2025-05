Toyota has released the first images of the next-generation RAV4, due to be fully revealed on 21 May.

From both the overhead images and previous spy shots, the SUV looks to have taken a more rugged form than the current car, borrowing cues from the new Land Cruiser.

What’s more, it seems to have use the same hammerhead-style headlights as the new Urban Cruiser and updated bZ4X.