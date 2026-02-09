Toyota Teases Fifth Generation 2027 Highlander EV

Toyota Motor North America has dropped another teaser - most likely the last one - for its latest release. As it turns out, it's a familiar nameplate, but that certainly raises more questions than answers. Luckily, the mystery will be solved soon enough, on February 10 at 9:30pm EDT. Curiously, it seems that although America’s EV boom is now firmly behind it due to high tariffs, the end of the federal incentives, and subpar charging infrastructure, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) has finally decided to push in that battery-powered zero-emissions direction. If you think they’re a bit out of step with the current market trends, wait until you see what they have prepared next.



