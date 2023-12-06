Toyota Teases New C-HR Hybrid Crossover

Toyota has given us our first official teaser of the new Toyota C-HR, with the popular crossover apparently retaining the angular and eye-catching design of the original model. We’ve already got a good idea as to how the second-generation C-HR will look, thanks to a series of spy imagery but also the C-HR Prologue model which was revealed in late 2022. The new teaser also reveals that the C-HR will make its full debut on 26 June 2023. In Toyota’s words “the premiere event will reveal a sophisticated, compact SUV with edgy design and advanced technologies”. Although the shadowy image doesn’t reveal much, we can see the production car will take on a new rear light bar, different to the one on the Prologue concept, made up of three bars with ‘Toyota C-HR’ illuminated in the middle.



