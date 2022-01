Toyota just teased the "next big thing." That's all we know. The Japanese automaker showed a dim teaser image of a new model, shown below in red. The only other information presented in the press release says, "something big is coming to the Toyota SUV lineup. A clear picture will come into view soon. Stay tuned."

Based on production timing, we believe this new SUV is the 2022 Toyota Sequoia, an SUV that's long overdue for a replacement.