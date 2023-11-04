Toyota Teases New "Trailhunter" Trim For 2024 Tacoma

Toyota has officially teased the addition of the Trailhunter Overland trim to the 2024 Toyota Tacoma lineup. This latest version of the popular midsize pickup truck is designed for off-road enthusiasts who love adventure and exploration. The Trailhunter Overland comes with numerous features that make it ideal for rugged terrains, including a lifted suspension, larger tires, and off-road skid plates.
 
The Tacoma Trailhunter Overland is also equipped with advanced technology, including a surround-view camera system and a 360-degree bird's eye view display. The truck's interior features a premium sound system, a large touchscreen display, and leather seats.
 
The Trailhunter Overland is available in two different engine options, a 3.5-liter V6 engine or a 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine. Both engines are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, and the truck is available in either two-wheel or four-wheel drive.



