Toyota Teases New bZ Based EV Crossover

Toyota is desperately trying to shake its history of lobbying for climate-denying politicians and resisting electric vehicles, to convince investors that it’s now all-in on EVs. In a new social media post, the Japanese carmaker has revealed that a blue badge on the back of its next electric crossover will show that it values “the happiness of people living on earth.” Toyota’s latest teaser video shows the rear end of the bZ compact SUV, as a nod to its upcoming electric SUV. Identified by its license plate, the bZ Compact SUV concept was first unveiled in November 2022. As the camera zooms in on its “BEV” badge, we can also see that it is joined by a blue circle badge that was first seen on the Prius.



