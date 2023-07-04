Toyota Teases Next Gen EVs In New Strategy Debuting In 2026

Toyota organized a press conference to announce its updated EV strategy under the new management. Executive Vice President Hiroki Nakajima took the stage to reveal plans for 10 EVs launching until 2026. That year, Toyota projects it’ll be able to sell 1.5 million cars without a combustion engine. The Japanese automaker had expressed its reluctance toward embracing EVs with open arms but the new team calling the shots sees things differently.

A completely new family of EVs is scheduled to debut in 2026. Toyota says they’ll be “entirely different” than today’s zero-emission models. Not only that, the next-gen EVs will double the driving range by using batteries with “far greater efficiency.” These new models promise to “set hearts racing” thanks to the driving performance and new design language.