Toyota Teases Retro Face For New Land Cruiser

The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser will debut next Tuesday, but it won't be the LC as we know it. Toyota shared a singular teaser image, revealing much more than the average automotive amuse-bouche. We can see the front of the new Land Cruiser from the side, parked in front of a post-facelift J60 LC. The J60 is there as a hint for what to expect from the bits of the car we haven't seen yet. But we think the inspiration for the design has been hiding in plain sight all along, just like the Toyota Tacoma. More than a year before the Tacoma was introduced in May 2023, its near-production-ready body debuted when Lexus and Toyota showcased 16 electric concepts.



